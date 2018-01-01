Pune,July14:A team of Indian astronomers has discovered an extremely large supercluster of galaxies —— as big as 20 million billion suns — which they have named Saraswati, Pune-based Inter University
Washington, Feb 23 :At least seven Earth-like planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away and each may contain liquid water and be able to sustain life, astronomers announced at
Cambridge, Jan 7:Astronomers, using data from India’s Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), have discovered two of the most powerful phenomena in the universe — a supermassiveblack hole and the collision
Washington, Nov 23 : Using a 8.2-meter telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii, an international team of researchers has found what could be the faintest dwarf satellite
Chile,Nov7:A team of Brazilian astronomers has discovered two new planets around a star similar to the sun known as HIP 68468. The two new planets, dubbed “super-Neptune” and “super-Earth”, are the
Berlin,Sydney,Oct25:Scientists have used two of the world’s largest telescopes to produce a new, super-detailed map of the MilkyWay galaxy. Astronomers in Germany and Australia charted hydrogen — the most abundant
New York, August 27: An international team of astronomers has found a massive galaxy — about the size of the Milky Way — that consists almost entirely of dark matter. The
London, August 22: A team of astronomers has identified a young star, located almost 11,000 light years away, which could help us understand how the most massive stars in the universe