AtalBihariVajpayee

Former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee turns 93
New Delhi, Dec 25: Former Prime Minister of India and stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is celebrating his 93rd on Monday. A political persona known
New Delhi, Dec 25: Former Prime Minister of India and stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is celebrating his 93rd on Monday. A political persona known
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 24: Hours after urging the Centre to follow the footsteps of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in dealing with the Kashmir unrest, Chief Minster Mehbooba
Hard to believe, but Mosul, currently in the news, would have been ours today had Atal Bihari Vajpayee not played spoilsport. After their invasion of Iraq in April 2003, Americans
New Delhi, Sept 18: Even being a septuagenarian, Subramanian Swamy has a youthful demeanour as a hothead missile. He is also the most dreaded infighter in Indian politics who has