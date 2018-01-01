Pedrogao Grande,June19: A raging forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 62 people as they desperately tried to flee, charring cars and trucks as it swept over roads. The
Beijing,June10: Archeologists have discovered fossils of a complete crocodile and bones belonging to at least six different dinosaurs from the Cretaceous Period, 145 to 66 million years ago in northeast
Sambhal, May4:Religious leader Swami Prabodhananda Giri on Tuesday stirred another row after he advised Hindus to shun ‘We two, our two’ policy and adopt ‘We two, our eight’ policy in
Beijing, April28:The China Nuclear Association revealed on Thursday that China had at least 20 nuclear reactors under construction at the end of last month, with a total capacity of 23.11