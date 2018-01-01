Texas/US, November 6: About 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a lone wolf gun attack at a church in rural Texas, this morning. According to the Texas
Milan/Italy, October 31: The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she would personally monitor the situation after there were reports of attacks on Indian students in Milan, Italy. Sushma
Pyongyang,August9:North Korea’s military is “examining the operational plan” to strike areas around the US territory of Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run news agency KCNA said early Wednesday local
New Delhi,June28: The government on Wednesday confirmed that one of the terminals at the JNPT port has been impacted by the latest malware attack. “The (shipping) ministry has confirmed that
Berlin,April21:German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of planting explosives targeting the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week, the office of the German federal chief
Birmingham/UK, March 23: British police raided many places and detained seven people in connection with the attack on Parliament premises that left four dead. This includes the man who mowed
Jerusalem, Feb 27 : Israeli military officials have said that Hamas has 15 cross-border warfare tunnels that can be used to attack Israel. According to high-ranked military officials, Hamas has
Baghdad, Feb 22: At least seven people were killed and 12 wounded on Tuesday in a car bomb explosion at a crowded street in Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source
Islamabad, Feb 17 : Two personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) were injured on Friday when suspected militants attacked a post along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Agency, the Inter-Services
Washington D.C.: Good news for parents, if your kids are anaemic! As a new study finds that anaemia may protect your kids against malaria. The study further said that treating
London, Dec 13 : Two men, who were found guilty of giving 3,000 pounds to a key suspect in the Paris and Brussels terror attacks during a meeting in a
Washington, Dec 8: The US on Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii that claimed more than 2,400 American lives. As many as 2,403
NEW DELHI,Dec2: Police have arrested three persons who were trying to attack Latika Dikshit, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in her residence here, police said. The accused
Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Oct 25 : Sri Lankan Naval forces attacked several Indian fishing boats, destroyed fishing nets and chased away the fishermen while they were fishing near the controversial Katchatheevu
Nairobi,OCt25:A Kenyan official says 12 people were killed in an extremist attack targeting non-Muslims in Mandera County near the Somali border. Mohamed Saleh, Mandera’s regional commander, said Tuesday that gunmen
Mangalore,Oct21:The IInd Judicial Magistrate First Class Court has abated cases against two persons, Ashwin and Praveen, who were among the 31 persons against whom a chargesheet had been filed by
WASHINGTON,Oct17: Police in the southern US state of North Carolina on Sunday were investigating a firebomb attack on a Republican Party office, with the message “Nazi Republicans leave town or
Kabul,Oct12:Commemorations for the holy day of Ashura in the Afghan capital, Kabul, were subdued on Wednesday, amid security fears after a gunman killed at least 18 worshippers and wounded 50
Srinagar,Oct11:The J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) in Pampore, the scene of a second gunbattle between security forces and militants this year, has been a Valley success story, drawing youths from
Dhaka,Oct8:Bangladesh’s security forces killed four members of a Islamist militant group on Saturday blamed for on attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed,