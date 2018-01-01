Hyderabad,June27: In yet another case of the shocking neglect by civic authorities of the problem of stray dogs, a seven-year-old boy returning home after offering Ramzan prayers died after being
NEW DELHI,May16: A 26-year-old fashion designer was attacked with a knife allegedly by her former driver in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The victim is currently in hospital and her condition
Jakarta, May4:A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore has bee injured after he was attacked by a Komodo dragon at an Indonesian national park. The 50-year-old man was filming a group of
Bhiwandi, Feb15:A Congress leader in the Bhiwandi civic body was shot dead by a couple of unidentified persons late yesterday night around 9.30 PM. Manoj Mhatre, leader of the Congress
Bengaluru/ Chittoor , Feb 5 : A local court in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Sunday sent the alleged attacker of a woman at an ATM kiosk here over three years ago
COLOMBO, Feb2: A former Sri Lankan sailor, who had attacked the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with a rifle butt in Colombo in 1987, has been arrested for “predicting” the
Paris, Dec23: French presidential hopeful Manuel Valls has been covered with flour outside a cafe while campaigning in Strasbourg. The assailant, reported to be a student, yelled at Valls, criticizing
New Delhi, Dec19: A 45-year-old man was allegedly attacked with cricket bails after he blamed the Prime Minister for the serpentine queue outside a bank in southeast Delhis Jaitpur area,
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Oct15: The Kerala police today registered a case against 10 lawyers who man-handled journalists, including the principal correspondent of New Indian Express Prabhat Nair, in the Vigilance Court yesterday. The Vanchiyoor police
MUZAFFARNAGAR,Sept5: A Dalit couple was allegedly assaulted by some land owners when they refused to do manual labour in their sugarcane fields in Pipalhera village. Raju was beaten up by