New Delhi,August 18:On 2nd October 2014, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave the clarion call of Swachh Bharat to the nation. Swachh Bharat Mission was never merely meant be a Government programme.
Chennai/August 8: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the arrest of 14 fishermen in two separate
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. ,April28:The Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank known for attacking climate science, has been mailing a slim, glossy book to public school teachers throughout the United States.
New Delhi , Feb. 27 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his tirade against ‘ fake news media’, saying that media reports on Russia’s meddling in the 2016
New Delhi, Jan. 27: With crude bombs being hurled at two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices today morning in Kerala, the party has come heavily down on the state government
Washington D.C. , Jan. 23 : More than 500,000 people participated in the Women’s March on Washington in DC on Saturday including actress Ashley Judd, who raised eyebrows for her
NewDelhi,Nov15:Arvind Kejriwal and AAP party accuse Pn Narendra Modi with strongest bribe charge against him when he was Gujarat CM in 2013.The laptop of Aditya Birla Group disclosed a transaction.
Dresden,Sept27:Two separate bomb attacks took place in the German city of Dresden Monday night, according to Saxony police. One of the attacks targeted a mosque while the second targeted the
Birmingham,Sept26:A Muslim teacher is taking legal action against a school over claims she was sacked for objecting to children being shown a video of the 9/11 terror attacks. Suriyah Bi,
Abuja,Sept20: Two suspected Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria have left up to 14 people dead and three soldiers wounded, the army and local residents said on Monday. On Monday
Kanpur, September 12: The Opposition’s attack against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh shows that they are rattled by the good response being received by him from the
Asuncion,Sept10: Paraguayan journalists and officials are reporting two attacks on media outlets in the South American nation. Police commissioner Victor Rios says the offices of La Jornada newspaper in Ciudad
Beirut, September 6: A new Islamic State magazine on Tuesday threatened to carry out attacks at several Australian landmarks. Rumiyah, published in seven languages has singled out Australia for terrorist attacks, naming
Pakistan, September 5: At least four suicide bombers attacked a Christian neighbourhood in northwestern Pakistan early on Friday, killing at least one security guard, the military said. Authorities “promptly responded”
LIBREVILLE, Gabon,Sept1:Gabon’s presidential guard attacked the opposition party headquarters overnight, killing one person and injuring at least 20, opposition representatives said Thursday following protests against the re-election of the Central
Tamil Nadu,Sept1:A day after a Karur college girl was murdered inside her classroom by her senior whom she had spurned, a murder of a school teacher and violent attacks on
Damascus, August 3: The Syrian army carried out offensive against a town held by the Islamic State (IS) group in Deir al-Zour on Tuesday, killing 60 of them, state news agency
Bengaluru, July 26: A few days after the chairman of the legislature sub-committee on the Prevention of Violence and Sexual Abuse of Women and Children VS Ugrappa declared the city “unsafe