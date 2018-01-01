New York/ USA, September 12: Keeping in line with the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs), German automotive manufacturing MNC Volkswagen announced their plans to electrify their 300-odd cars by
Illinois,Nov10:Volkswagen is facing a new lawsuit in US courts over devices used to cheat emissions standards, this one against luxury brand Audi, according to court documents. The new case filed
LA,Nov9:The annual LA Auto Show is set to begin soon and a host of marques are yet to reveal more than teasers of what to expect from them at this
China, October 20: Volkswagen would launch a top-end sedan in China on Friday. This would lead to a direct competition with sister brand Audi. Volkswagen is aimed at buyers looking for
Following hot on the heels of its tow-door coupé counterpart, the new Audi A5 Sportback offers sharper looks, even higher levels of technology plus extra doors and luggage space. In
Kolkata, Sep 08: The car in which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had made his ‘great escape’ from his ancestral house here in 1941 when he was under house arrest by
Mumbai, Sep 08: Audi’s most successful luxury sedan – the A4 has finally got a much-awaited refresh. The B9 version of the Audi A4 is launched in India on 8th
New Delhi, September 3: After a delay of nearly six months, German car maker Volkswagen India is finally embarking on a course correction by recalling the nearly 3.24 lakh diesel
New Delhi, August 30: Leading luxury car makers in the country, Audi launched the new A6 35 TFSI today. Price of this new variant starts from INR 52,75,000. New Audi
NEW DELHI,August 30:At around 10 pm on Saturday evening, security cameras of a four-star hotel on the outskirts of Delhi filmed a man walking up to the valet parking counter.
Mumbai, July 18: Audi Mumbai West set the pulses racing in Mumbai as it launched the most powerful and fastest production Audi ever built – the next generation Audi R8
Guwahati , June 30: Luxury carmaker Audi India today said it is focusing more on tier II and III locations, including the North-East, to tap the growing appetite of customers
Seoul, June 1: South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday seized hundreds of Volkswagen and Audi vehicles for suspected violation of permissible emissions standard. The Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office, which has been investigating
Bengaluru, May 19: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer on Thursday set the pulses racing in Bengaluru as it hosted the Audi India Range drive to showcase its diverse product
In yet another surprising revelation related to Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, Audi has reportedly confessed that it created Diselgate – the diesel emissions tests cheating software that its parent company used in its cars.
Audi on request of a European customer has built a first one-off version of the sedan in king-size format. Measuring 6.36 meters (20.9 ft) in length and with a wheelbase