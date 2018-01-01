AugustaWestland

New Delhi, Dec 30: Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) S.P. Tyagi after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
New Delhi, Dec 28: Raking up the AgustaWestland scam, the BJP on Wednesday countered Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s demands on note ban crisis and asked him to first answer
New Delhi, Dec 26: Agusta Westland chopper scam case accused former air force chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) SP Tyagi has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 2
New Delhi, Dec 26: A Delhi court will on Monday announce the order on bail plea of the three accused in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, , including former
New Delhi, Dec 14: A court here on Wednesday extended, for three more days till December 17, the CBI custody of former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S. P. Tyagi, arrested
New Delhi, Dec 13: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja on Tuesday said that the Augusta Westland chopper scam case should be pursued in an unbiased and neutral
New Delhi, Dec 10: It was on May 2 when the retired Air Chief Marshal Sashindra Singh Pal Tyagi was summoned by CBI as part of the investigation on Augusta
New Delhi, Dec 1: A court here on Thursday issued fresh open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against British national Christian Michel James and issued summons against a company and two other
Dubai, May 12 : An alleged middleman Indian investigating agencies want to question for the AgustaWestland deal has confirmed to NDTV that in 2008, he did describe Congress chief Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi, May 5: A day after Rajya Sabha discussed the AgustaWestland helicopter issue, Congress member Anand Sharma today sought to know from the Government how BJP member Subramaniam Swamy had
New Delhi, May 3: As the Bharatiya Janata Party trained its gun on Rahul Gandhi linking one of his close aides to the Agusta Westland scam in parliament, the Congress