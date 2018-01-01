#Australia
Australia legalises same-sex marriage

Canberra/Australia, Dec 07: Australia on Thursday became the 26th country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage. “This is Australia: Fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect for everyone. This is a great day, it belongs to every Australian,” reported

Postal ballot of same-sex marriage began in Australia

Sydney,Sept14:A contentious postal survey on same-sex marriage began in Australia Tuesday, with ballots delivered across the vast continent ahead of an expected fractious campaign between the “yes” and “no” sides.

