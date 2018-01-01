Australiacaptain

Australian Captain apologises for ‘slip of emotions’ after India win
Dharamshala, March 28: India once again underlined their status as the world’s number one after they flatten Australia by 8 wickets to clinch a bitterly fought series 2-1 on day
Dharamshala, March 28: India once again underlined their status as the world’s number one after they flatten Australia by 8 wickets to clinch a bitterly fought series 2-1 on day
Sydney,Jan 31:Aaron Finch is not the only change in the Australia T20 squad, in terms of leadership, for the series against Sri Lanka, with Justin Langer named head coach and