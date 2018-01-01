Sydney,Sept1:An Australian funeral home has been left with “unbelievable” damage after a deer made it inside and ran around for 20 minutes, the business has said. The animal smashed a
Sydney,August9:Doctors at a hospital in Australia were bewildered when a 30-year-old woman showed up with intense stomach pains. Her heart rate was faster than normal, and the membrane lining her
Sydney,August1:The incredible ease with which a woman in Australia wrangled a snake out of her office is impressing many on the Internet. A short video uploaded on Facebook by 9
SYDNEY,June28: A kangaroo dressed in leopard-print has been found shot dead on an Australian roadside tied to a chair and holding a bottle of booze, sparking outrage over the killing Wednesday.
Canberra, May 3:Convicted Australian pedophiles will have their passports cancelled and will be banned from travelling overseas under strict new laws designed to stop underage sex tourism. The laws, unveiled
Sydney,May23:A big fat Indian wedding or a Bollywood themed wedding is every girl’s dream. Thats what Divya Dhingra and Gurjab Singh Kohli And making her childhood dream come true Sydney based
Sydney, Feb 27 :Australian taxi drivers caused massive traffic chaos on Monday on Melbourne roads for the second time in a month in protest of proposed industry reform, a media
Sydney, Feb 21 : The state opposition government in Australia’s New South Wales on Tuesday said it will push for medical cannabis to be legal for patients suffering from terminal
Canberra, Feb 9 : The Australian Federal Government on Thursday announced that it will ratify an international treaty to improve the oversight of the country’s prisons and detention centres. Attorney-General
Sydney, Jan 17 : Over 90 animals on the protected species lists including a bottlenose dolphin and a green sea turtle were killed by newly installed shark nets in Australia’s
Canberra, Jan 13 : Australian Health Minister Sussan Ley resigned on Friday after using a taxpayer-funded trip to purchase a luxury apartment on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Sndney,Nov19:An asylum seeker from Myanmar has been identified as the man who set himself alight in a bank in the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday. The 21-year-old is under
Sydney,Nov17:Australia has announced changes to the 457 visa for skilled foreign workers to limit their ability to look for another job after their official employment ends, a move that will
Melbourne, Nov 2:An Australian man who was reported missing for two weeks and “covered in leeches” in a Malaysian jungle was rescued and said he survived by eating wild plants.
Sydney,oct25:Four people were killed on Tuesday on a river rapids ride at Australia’s biggest theme park, police said. The incident took place at Dreamworld, in the Gold Coast tourist district
Melbourne, Oct 17 : As many as four Australian airlines have banned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights due to potential fire hazard. The ban by Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin
Sydney,Oct4:An Australian internet streaming company part-owned by News Corp said on Tuesday it will cease operations less than three years after launching, a sign that local start-ups are struggling against
Sydney,Sept29:An Australian has been bitten by a venomous spider on the penis for a second time. Which part of the body do you most want to avoid getting bitten or
Sydney,Sept28:A meteorite thought to be one meter (3.3ft) in diameter and “bright like a shooting star” lit up the Queensland sky and produced a shuddering boom as it crashed into
Sydney,Sept26: – Consider it a warning to exhibitionists — an Australian state has officially listed “mooning or streaking” as examples of offences which can be dealt with under the law.