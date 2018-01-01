WhatsApp and Messenger users are at risk!
New York, August 11: Are you aware of the fact that despite end-to-end encryption provided by online social networks (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber), your personal conversations are not safe and
New York, August 11: Are you aware of the fact that despite end-to-end encryption provided by online social networks (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber), your personal conversations are not safe and
CHENNAI July 28:In phone banking ,typing in numbers at audio requests to users who are required to punch in number after number for authentication is panicky and cumbersome. “First you