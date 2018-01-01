Washington DC/USA, Dec 14: According to a study, autistic people, who have psychosis, are at greater risk of depression and thoughts of suicide. The research, led by Professor Stephen Wood
Washington DC/USA, July 25: Researchers have herald a new tool that helps physicians identify a sub-group of people with Autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The test, which consists of measuring rapid
Philadelphia,June12:With a shift in diagnostic criteria raising the number of American children placed on the autism spectrum—and with families and professionals adjusting their approach to conceptualizing the disorder—researchers at the
NewYork,June10:Isabelle Rapin, a Swiss-born child neurologist who helped establish autism’s biological underpinnings and advanced the idea that autism was part of a broad spectrum of disorders, died on May 24
Washington D.C., Jan. 25: A study finds that faecal transplant – a method of introducing donated healthy microbes into people with gastrointestinal disease to rebalance the gut – may treat
New York, October 29: Children with autism spectrum disorder may mistakenly be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) because they have autism-related social impairments rather than problems with attention. The
London, August 31: Children with autism can be identified simply by tracking their hand movements while playing a game on an iPad, suggests new research. “This is potentially a major breakthrough
New York, July 30: Use of electrical brain stimulation can enhance memory during sleep and strengthen memory in healthy people, says a study. According to the researchers, transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS)
New York July 30:The “Pokemon Go” craze has been linked to car crashes, grim discoveries and even reports of people falling off a cliff.Lenore Koppelmon, mum to Ralphie who has