Auto strike in Mumbai today against Ola, Uber

 Mumbai, Aug 31:  Autorickshaws in Mumbai remained off the roads on Wednesday following a call for strike given by the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw Men’s Union against the state government’s “failure”

India-Made Baleno To Make Its Way To UK

Mumbai, May 20: From the success of their premium hatchback Baleno in the country, Maruti Suzuki is all set to make the global launch of the car by making its

Honda Cars targets 10 percent growth

Chennai, May 9: Car maker Honda Cars India Ltd, which is targeting double digit growth this fiscal, will be launching an hybrid Honda Accord, expand its dealers network and also increase

Alto is all set to get a mild makeover

Mumbai, May 9: India’s largest selling car brand, the Alto is all set to get a mild makeover. Having sold over thirty lakh units in the past decade and a

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Launched

The world looks so much better when you are staring at a baby blue Lamborghini. Well, that is exactly how our day started when we witnessed the launch of the

Hyundai Motor India sells 54,420 units

Chennai, May 2: India’s second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it sold 54,420 units last month. In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it sold 54,420 units

