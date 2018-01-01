New Delhi, Dec 28: Electric vehicles is going to get a big push from the Indian government with the centre providing Rs 437 crore subsidy to 11 cities under FAME
New Delhi, Dec 5: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the commencement of bookings for 2018 Gold Wing, the latest edition of Honda’s flagship tourer at
Detroit,Jan 5:Ford Motor Co is expanding the use of Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa personal assistant in its vehicles to allow drivers to talk to their cars – demanding anything from a
Bengaluru,Sept3: Auto components major Bosch on Friday said it will be recruiting about 3,000 engineers in India this year. “We are also rapidly increasing our local engineering and development, this
Mumbai, Aug 31: Autorickshaws in Mumbai remained off the roads on Wednesday following a call for strike given by the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw Men’s Union against the state government’s “failure”
Shanghai, Aug 12: It remains more promise than product, but the electric vehicle (EV) sector is drawing more talent from mainstream automakers which are reluctant to go full tilt at
Mumbai, June 12 : Proper selection of materials used in the automobile industry can cut a vehicle’s overall weight and consequently increase fuel efficiency, the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Corrosion Management
Tokyo, May 27 : Japan’s transport ministry on Friday said seven million more vehicles with Takata-made airbags will be recalled within the country, bringing the total number of vehicles called back
Mumbai, May 20: From the success of their premium hatchback Baleno in the country, Maruti Suzuki is all set to make the global launch of the car by making its
London, May 13: BMW partnered with fellow German carmakers – Audi and Mercedes-Benz – to take over Nokia’s mapping and location division, HERE last year, in a bid to take
New Delhi, May 13: Ford India has launched a ‘Black Edition’ for its popular compact SUV, the EcoSport with prices starting at Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Black Edition is
New Delhi, May 11: German car maker BMW on today launched petrol version of its luxury sedan BMW 320i in India with price starting at Rs 36.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-powered
Kolkata,May 10: Nissan’s customer service campaign today entered into its fifth phase with the start of the Happy with Nissan campaign. The campaign will run for 7 days from May
NEW DELHI, MAY 10: Government has initiated a probe into dumping of certain radial tyres from China that are used in buses, lorries and trucks and may end up imposing
Chennai, May 9: Car maker Honda Cars India Ltd, which is targeting double digit growth this fiscal, will be launching an hybrid Honda Accord, expand its dealers network and also increase
Mumbai, May 9: India’s largest selling car brand, the Alto is all set to get a mild makeover. Having sold over thirty lakh units in the past decade and a
The world looks so much better when you are staring at a baby blue Lamborghini. Well, that is exactly how our day started when we witnessed the launch of the
Chennai, May 2: India’s second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it sold 54,420 units last month. In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it sold 54,420 units
NEW DELHI, APRIL 29: Japanese automaker Datsun India is going to commence the pre-launch bookings for its much awaited Redi-Go from May 1. Deliveries of the vehicle will start from
New Delhi, Apr. 26: Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday launched the new Scorpio Adventure limited edition model in India. The starting price of the SUV is Rs. 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom