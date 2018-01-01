NEW DELHI, April07: All three soldiers trapped in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik were found dead this morning. The three bravehearts were from Bihar. There were five soldiers
Three soldiers trapped in J and K avalanche found dead
Flood fears ease in Kashmir; PM Modi speaks to Mehbooba Mufti
New Delhi, April 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered all possible support in dealing with the flood situation
Avalanche warnings for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir
New Delhi, Feb 20: Medium danger avalanche warning for avalanche prone slopes of Lahul-Spiti district for next 24 hours, says DRDO. J&K: High danger avalanche warning for Kargil; medium danger
Afghan avalanche death toll rises to 100
KABUL, Feb6: More than a 100 people have been killed in a series of avalanchestriggered by days of heavy snowfall around Afghanistan, including 50 in one village, officials said Sunday,
5 Army soldiers trapped under snow succumb to injuries, avalanche death toll rises to 20
Srinagar, Jan 30: 5 Army soldiers who had been trapped under snow after the caving in of track in Machill sector on 28 Jan succumb to injuries. The mortal remains of the