California,July28:The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to California and getting a certified “California Gurl” to host. Katy Perry took to her Twitter feed Thursday to announce her upcoming gig
LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 :Canadian rapper Drake won his first ever American Music Awards on Sunday and former One Direction boy band member Zayn was voted best new artist. Drake,
LA,Nov17:Actress Priyanka Chopra has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for the second year in a row and said on Twitter that she is on top of the world.
Kolkata, Nov 1 : Two physicists, including one from Asia Pacific, are among five laureates of the 2017 L’Oreal-Unesco for Women in Science Awards, a statement said on Tuesday. The
NEW DELHI,Oct18: Bharti Airtel, the country’s leading telecom operator, has awarded a big-ticket 4G deployment and expansion contract worth around $500 million to Finnish telecom gear vendor Nokia. By giving
NEW DELHI,Oct11: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Monday congratulated ace shooter Jitu Rai for being awarded the ‘Champion of Champions’ title for pistol shooting in
Mumbai,Sept24: Priyanka Chopra, who is the highest paid actress in India, will be honoured at the second annual InStyle Awards in October. Priyanka now joins InStyle’s other honorees including Hollywood
London, August 13: Rihanna is all set to receive MTV’s highest honour- the lifetime achievement award, known as the Michael Jackson video vanguard award, later this month. The 28-year-old singer took to