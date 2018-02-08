Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has said that Muslims who oppose building of Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”. His statement comes at
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 8 : Members of world peace delegation that visited Ayodhya site suggested to find a consensus to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Under the leadership of
New Delhi, December 6 : Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday clarified he never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute in the
Dhandhuka (Gujarat) Dec. 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Congress party is now trying to link Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the 2019 elections. Addressing an election
Ayodhya/Uttar Pradesh, Dec 6: Security has been intensified in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition that inflamed communal violence all over the country. The city is under the
New Delhi, Dec 5 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed the next hearing for the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya dispute case for February 8, 2018. The Supreme Court commenced
Patna, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party Senior leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the construction of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will commence soon and it will be
New Delhi, October 10: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build a 108 feet high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part
New Delhi, September 11: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in 10 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter.
New Delhi, August 8: Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Waqf Board filed an affidavit towards the Supreme Court stating that a mosque could be constructed at Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh at
Lucknow,May30: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said “no power on earth” could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Monday resume hearing in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. Earlier on Saturday, the ministers, who were
New Delhi, April 20: Union Minister Uma Bharti, who had announced a visit to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lala, cancelled her programme on Wednesday after the Supreme Court
Lucknow, March 31: It seems everyday there is something new and unusual happening in Uttar Pradesh after Bharatiya Janata Part’s (BJPs) firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of the
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 22: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it is ready for an out-of-court settlement under the Supreme Court’s directives in the Ram Mandir-Babri
New Delhi, March 21: In an obscure attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party on Tuesday said that the Ram Mandir issue has been a tool to
New Delhi, March 21: The Muslim clerics on Tuesday seemed not to be in tune with the Supreme Court’s opinion that the Ayodhya matter to be resolved within negotiations and said
New Delhi, March 21: The Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the spearhead of the Ram Temple movement since it began in 1980’s,
Lucknow, Dec 1 : Security at Taj Mahal in Agra and religious shrines in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura would be strengthened further, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Thursday. The
Lucknow, Oct 18: The approaching elections in Uttar Pradesh have made the communally-sensitive town of Ayodhya a point of huge interest and activity again – and brought Lord Ram back