AyodhyaTempleMovement

Out of court settlement on Ayodhya issue best way to maintain social harmony
New Delhi, March 21: In an obscure attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party on Tuesday said that the Ram Mandir issue has been a tool to
New Delhi, March 21: In an obscure attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party on Tuesday said that the Ram Mandir issue has been a tool to
New Delhi, March 21: The Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the spearhead of the Ram Temple movement since it began in 1980’s,