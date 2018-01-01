‘Baaghi’ mints close to Rs.60 crore in opening week
Mumbai, May 6: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic action film Baaghi has struck at the box office by collecting Rs.59.72 crore in one week since its release. Directed
Mumbai, May 6: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic action film Baaghi has struck at the box office by collecting Rs.59.72 crore in one week since its release. Directed
"Baaghi" is a film in a tearing hurry. It hurls and races through a series of fetchingly staged action sequences, hoping that the audience won't notice