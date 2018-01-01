BabriMasjid

Ayodhya,Sept16:Chief of Ayodhya’s Nirmohi Akhada and oldest litigant in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Mahant Bhaskar Das, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 88. Das was the chief claimant of Ram
New Delhi, August 11: After Shia Waqf Board tells the Supreme Court that mosque can be built at distance, the latter on Friday has commenced the cross-appeals hearing in the Ram
New Delhi, August 8: Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Waqf Board filed an affidavit towards the Supreme Court stating that a mosque could be constructed at Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh at
New Delhi, April 19: On December 6, 1992, a large crowd of Hindu Kar Sevaks demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The demolition occurred after a political rally
New Delhi, March 22: An Enormous day for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pioneers LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi today. The Supreme Court may choose today whether LK Advani and
New Delhi, March 06: The Supreme Court will deliver its final orders on the Babri Masjid demolition on March 22. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including its senior leader LK
Ayodhya,Dec6:As the nation observes the 24th anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition, those who have proposed the construction of the Ram Temple and those who have opposed the demolition of