BachchaRai

Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to Bachha Rai in Bihar topper scam
New Delhi, AQpril 20: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to grant any relief to accused Bachha Rai in connection with the Bihar topper scam. Earlier last month,
New Delhi, AQpril 20: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to grant any relief to accused Bachha Rai in connection with the Bihar topper scam. Earlier last month,
Patna, Oct 31 : The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police may confiscate the assets of Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, the alleged kingpin of the Bihar topper
Patna, June 16: The SIT probing the Intermediate Bihar toppers’ scam on Tuesday recovered gold worth Rs 20 lakh from the principal of Bishun Roy College, Bachcha Rai’s residence in Vaishali.
Patna, June 11 : Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, the mastermind of the Class 12 Board merit list scam in Bihar, was arrested on Saturday after he surrendered before the