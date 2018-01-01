The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) once drew recruits from near and far with promises of paradise to its members, but now, bodies of terrorists lie in mass
A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22, hospital and police officials have said. The Islamic State militant group
BAGHDAD,Dec31: A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials. The
Baghdad, Dec27 :Iraq’s Interior Ministry says unidentified gunmen have broken into the house of a female journalist and activist in Baghdad and kidnapped her. Tuesday’s statement didn’t give details on
IRAQ,Nov25: A car bomb tore through a gas station south of Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 56 people, including 20 Iranians, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State
Baghdad,Oct15:A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shi’ite Muslim gathering in Baghdad, killing at least 31 people and wounding about 30 on Saturday, police and
Baghdad,Oct4:Suicide bombers attacked two Shia processions in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 40, police and medical sources said. A bomber targeted
Baghdad,Sept28:Bombings targeting shopping areas in Shiite districts of the Iraqi capital today killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50, security and medical officials said. The Islamic State jihadist group claimed an
BAGHDAD ,Sept24: A provincial spokesman says a triple suicide bombing has killed at least 11 members of the security forces. The spokesman for the Salahuddin province police force, Col. Mohammed
Baghdad,Sept10:Two suicide bombings at a shopping mall in eastern Baghdad left up to 40 people dead and more than 60 injured, police and medics reported. Islamic State has claimed responsibility
BAGHDAD: A car bomb ripped through a bustling commercial area of central Baghdad overnight, killing at least 12 civilians, Iraqi officials said on Tuesday. Shortly after the attack, the Islamic
Baghdad,Sept6: A car bomb exploded near a hospital in central Baghdad, killing at least seven people, police said. The blast which took place late yesterday, was also near the site
Baghdad, August 10: At least 20 newborn babies were killed on Wednesday in a fire at a hospital in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source said. The accident occurred when
A suicide car bombing ripped through an outdoor market in a Shiite-dominated northeastern district of Baghdad on Tuesday morning, killing at least 11 people, officials said, as government forces deployed
TIKRIT July 8: Iraq Islamic State claimed a triple suicide attack on Thursday evening near a Shi’ite mausoleum north of Baghdad, which killed at least 35 people and wounded 60
Baghdad, July 5 A rocket barrage hit a place near Baghdad international airport on Monday, targeting a camp housing an exile Iranian opposition group, a police source said. There were
Baghdad, May 17: Four bomb blasts in Baghdad have killed more than 60 people, medics say, in the latest in a series of recent attacks in the Iraqi capital. Three