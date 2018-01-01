Four men cut girl’s ears for resisting rape in Baghpat,UP
Baghpat , Jan 6 :In a shocking incident, as many as four persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat allegedly attempting to rape a girl chopped off her ears as she repeatedly resisted
Baghpat , Jan 6 :In a shocking incident, as many as four persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat allegedly attempting to rape a girl chopped off her ears as she repeatedly resisted
Baghpat August 19Nearly 150 kg meat suspected to be of cow was seized and two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were arrested at a village in Uttar Pradesh’ Baghpat, triggering