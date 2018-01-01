Angamaly/ Kerala, October 3: Actor Dileep got bail in Malayalam actress molestation case after remaining in judicial custody for 86 days in Kerala High Court. The Malayalam actor got bail
New Delhi, Sep 26 : The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with
Minnesota,August5:23-year-old British cyber security expert who was arrested in the US on charges of banking malware fraud has been granted bail under conditions that he pay $30,000 and not leave
Allahabad,April29: Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash Mishra who granted bail to the rape accused Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Gayatri Prajapati was suspended on Friday. The court has also
Ujjain, March 29: RSS activist Kundan Chandrawat, who was arrested for allegedly announcing a bounty of Rs one crore for anyone who beheads Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been
Bengaluru, March17: While the government and police are emphasising on curbing crimes against women, the recent incidents of repeat offenders involved in sexual crimes getting bail has raised serious concerns
New Delhi, Jan. 4 : A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Air Force Chief Sanjeev Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan against Rupees two
New Delhi, Dec 26: A Delhi court will on Monday announce the order on bail plea of the three accused in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, , including former
Bhiwandi,Nov16:Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was given bail by Bhiwandi Court on Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against him. The bail was granted on a personal surety and
NEW DELHI,Oct20: Rocky Yadav, arrested in May for shooting a college student in Bihar in a case of road rage, has been released from prison after getting bail from the Patna
Patna,Oct6:Three days after Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav of RJD, accused of raping a Nalanda minor, was released on bail by Patna High Court, the victim Wednesday said there is threat
Maharashtra, September 26: Setback for Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit. His bail has been rejected again. Purohit had argued that he was in jail for more than seven years and as
NewDelhi,Sept26:The Supreme Court will on Monday take up petitions filed by Bihar government and an old couple whose three sons were allegedly murdered by Siwan RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin. The
New Delhi,Sept16 : The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday a plea seeking cancellation of bail to controversial RJD leader Shahabuddin. Chandrakeshwar Prasad of Siwan had filed an
New Delhi, September 16: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely on Friday to file a petition in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of bail granted to gangster-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who walked
Patna, September 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday said it will carry out massive protests to pressurize the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to approach the Supreme Court and get former
New Delhi, September 5: In yet another setback to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, the Supreme Court on Monday denied interim bail to him while stating that his bail plea would be
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Sept3: Kerala actor Sreejith Ravi, who was arrested earlier today after a group of 14 schoolgirls from Palakkad alleged that he had indecently exposed himself to them, has been granted
Mumbai, August 27: Singer Abhijeet Bhatyacharya, who was booked for his allegedly abusive tweets earlier this year, was arrested in July this year, police officials confirmed on Friday. Senior Aam
Jodhpur August 9: The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is facing rape charge. This was the ninth regular bail application