BajiraoMastani

Bajirao Mastani dance sequence took 10 days to perfect
Mumbai,Dec22:Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are going to be seen in a major dance-off sequence in upcoming film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. And we are sure it’ll be an epic moment to
Mumbai,Dec22:Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are going to be seen in a major dance-off sequence in upcoming film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. And we are sure it’ll be an epic moment to
Madrid, June 25 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical love saga “Bajirao Mastani” scooped the maximum awards in technical categories at the ongoing International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) gala here. “Bajirao Mastani”