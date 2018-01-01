BajrangDal

Bengaluru, Jan 10: In a no-holds-barred attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today alleged BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organizations, a charge rubbished by the Saffron party.
Mangaluru/Karnataka, Jan 3: Claiming to be highly disturbed by the increase in the number of Hindu girls being converted to Muslims along the coastal areas, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and
HISAR,July12:: A Muslim trader from UP was allegedly slapped by an unidentified person when he refused to raise ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan during a protest by Bajrang Dal activists
Alwar, April 05: One man has died and four others severely injured after a crowd of cow vigilantes alias gau rakshaks brutally beat them up for transporting cows in Rajasthan’s Alwar.
Kolkata, Oct 29: Activists of Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration outside a cinema hall in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Friday, protesting against the screening of Karan Johar-directed Hindi film
Mangaluru, Oct 24: Reports confirm that Bajrang Dal national convener Rajesh Pande has urged people to boycott all China-made products as China “has joined hands with Pakistan”. Speaking after inaugurating
Mumbai, September 28: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Bangalore Police asking it not to allow Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali to perform on
BHOPAL August 9— A Bhopal-based bookshop owner was arrested for selling an Urdu weekly whose contents were deemed objectionable by some right-wing activists in the city. Shahid Khan, who runs
Varanasi, May 30: Days after an arms training camp organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) youth wing Bajrang Dal landed in controversy, the police on Sunday inspected a school in
Noida (Uttar Pradesh), May 28: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia will today visit the ‘self-defence’ camp organised by the Bajrang Dal at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Noida,
Lucknow, May 26: The Faizabad convenor of Bajrang Dal, Mahesh Mishra, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a city court on Thursday, police said. Mishra was arrested on Wednesday for
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), May 26 : Strongly opposing Bajrang Dal’s move to organise ‘self-defence’ camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said such events
New Delhi, May 25 : The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday castigated the self defence camp organised by a right-wing group Bajrang Dal and questioned the silence of
Lucknow, May 25 : An FIR has been lodged against the Bajrang Dal activists, following a video showing them taking part in a mock drill where men wearing skull caps
Ayodhya/New Delhi, May 24: The Bajrang Dal is conducting its annual self-defence camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city wherein cadres are trained to use rifles, swords and sticks so that