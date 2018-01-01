KLUNGKUNG (INDONESIA),Sept25: Nearly 35,000 people have been evacuated from near a volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali that officials say is becoming more active and could erupt soon.
35,000 people evacuated from near a volcano during Indonesian holiday island of Bali
Firebrand teenagers takes care of ‘natural phenomenon’ plastic in Bali ,Indonesia,co-find Bye Bye Plastic Bags
Bali,August18:“Welcome to Bali! Do you have any plastic bags to declare?” If you’ve traveled to the lush Indonesian island of Bali recently, you might have received this peculiar greeting at
Earthquake with 6.2 magnitude strikes Bali and East Java of Indonesia
Jakarta, Nov 17: A powerful quake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale stuck Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and East Java province, triggering panic, officials said on Thursday. The quake
German woman dead, 14 others injured in Bali tourist boat blast
Denpasar (Indonesia): A German woman was killed and 14 other foreigners injured today when a blast erupted in the engine of a tourist boat that had just departed the Indonesian island
Indonesian police arrests a British man and an Australian woman from Bali for killing a police officer
Bali, August 20: Indonesian police have arrested a British man and an Australian woman from Bali for their alleged involvement in the murder of a police officer. David Taylor and Sara