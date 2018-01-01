Oslo/Norway, August 19: Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was heckled by Baloch activists at the ‘Dialogue for Peace’ event organised by the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo. The event was
Karachi, Oct 28: Anguished family members of abducted student leader Shabir Baloch have asked the authorities to delevre him to them in good health. Raising slogans against the Pakistani government
London/New Delhi, Sep 26 : Baloch activists on Monday began a week-long sit-in protest outside the Chinese embassy in London, accusing China of “helping” Pakistan in committing “atrocities and human rights
New York, Sep 24: Baloch nationalists along with the Indian-American community members staged a protest outside Pakistan’s Consulate in US against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Holding placards and shouting slogans against Pakistan
New Delhi, Sep 22: Application of Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti seeking asylum in India received by the Home Ministry. The exiled Baloch leader heading the movement in Balochistan had approached
New Delhi, Sep 20:Baloch Republican Party leader Brahumdagh Bugti on Tuesday approached the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva to file the application papers for asylum in India. Bugti was
Mumbai, Sep 9 : Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras “Mirzya” is a full-blown musical with composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy pulling out all stops to make the legendary love tale of Mirza and Sahibaan as
New Delhi, Aug 28: An “identity crisis” looms before the Baloch people as Pakistan is killing their intellectuals and strategically suppressing their history, says a Baloch freedom activist, adding that they
Jammu, August 23: Calling on the Centre to respond to Pakistan in kind for booking Baloch leaders for siding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) asserted that all anti-national elements,
New Delhi, August 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a “huge step” by referring to the “humanitarian crisis” in Balochistan, and other world leaders should now follow to highlight the