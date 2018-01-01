Quetta, Jan 12: A Baloch sister has appealed the human rights organizations and media to help her raise voice for her brother’s safe release, who was abducted by the Pakistani
Quetta/Pakistan, Jan 9: Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday resigned prior to a no-confidence motion being taken up against him in the provincial assembly. The chief minister arrived at
Balochistan/Pakistan, Jan 1: At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman’s Mall Road in Balochistan. The explosions were heard near
Quetta/Balochistan, Dec 29: Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri has stated that Kulbhushan Jadhav was “never arrested from Balochistan”, in fact, he was, “abducted from Iran by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and
Quetta, October 18: At least eight Pakistani police personnel were killed and over 20 others were injured in an explosion through a police truck on Wednesday at Quetta in Balochistan. #BREAKING: Eight
Quetta/Pakistan, September 19: At least one person died and 23 were injured in a suicide attack in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, on Tuesday. The mishap happened after a suicide
Geneva/Switzerland, September 18: A Member of Polish Parliament, Jacek Wlosowicz, has condemned Pakistan for having an atrocious stand for the people of Balochistan and reducing them to a minority in
Lahore, August 16: With the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opposing a proposal to ban the issuance of arms licenses for prohibited and automatic weapons in Pakistan, Prime
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 7: Police in Afghanistan’s eastern Ghazni province have revealed that young Afghans are being taken illegally to Pakistan’s south western Balochistan province to study in religious seminaries or
Islamabad/Pakistan, July 29: Recent violence in Balochistan has again fuelled deep concerns about security for projects of the USD 57-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) according to a report in
Quetta/Pakistan, July 10: Chaman DPO SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed in a suicide attack after his convoy was targeted with an explosive device on Boghra Road of the city
New Delhi, April 11: Demanding the intervention of the Human Rights Commission into the death sentence awarded to Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court, Special Public Prosecutor
Washington DC/US, April 7: The pro-independence American Friends of Balochistan (AFB) will hold a candlelight vigil for victims of Pakistan crimes against humanity in Balochistan at Dupont Circle in Washington
Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Mar.9: A woman from the minority Hindu community was axed to death in the Baba Kot area of Nasirabad district in Balochistan on Wednesday. The Pakistani newspaper Dawn
Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 : As part of drumming up support for setting up a ‘government in exile’, Baloch International Women’s Forum leader Naela Quadri Baloch has said they were
Washington,Nov15:The US has condemned the terrorist attack on a Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province that killed over 50 people while asserting that it would continue to work with
Islamabad, October 28: The Balochistan government has demanded sweeping powers to deal with acts of terror, saying Pakistan’s largest province has become “a war zone”. “The provincial administration has no
Karachi, Oct 28: Anguished family members of abducted student leader Shabir Baloch have asked the authorities to delevre him to them in good health. Raising slogans against the Pakistani government
Balochistan, October 20: According to Pakistan media, an earthquake hits Quetta area in Balaochistan with a magnitude of 5.0. Musakhel area of Balochistan effected during the last earthquake. Geological Survey detected
Geneva, September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to corner Pakistan over Balochistan issue seems to be yielding positive outcome. In a major development, Ryszard Czarnecki, the vice president of