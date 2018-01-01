BalThakeray

Now it’s time for proclaim India a ‘Hindu state’- Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai, July 24 : Wondering how long attacks on the security forces will go on in Kashmir, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded that India be proclaimed a ‘Hindu
Mumbai, July 21: Jaidev Thackeray, the son of the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, today claimed before the Bombay High Court that his father wanted him to be his