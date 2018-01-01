New Delhi, January 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the Padmaavat and cleared its release. The SC stayed notifications and orders issued by the states of Rajasthan
Varanasi/ Uttar Pradesh, October 23: Muslim Mahila Foundation demands a ban on Darul Uloom Deoband and to investigate into its funding. Last week, the seminary had fired the Muslim women
Maharashtra, October 17: The Bombay High Court extended the ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra. It infers that there will be no bullock cart racing in Maharashtra on Diwali. Every year
New Delhi, September 15: Supreme Court likely to hear plea seeking ban on the Blue Whale game. Previously on September 12, the court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI)
Ranchi,August2:The Jharkhand government has approved the draft of a bill that will ban religious conversion by force or allurement. As per section 3 of the Bill, there will be up
Paris, July 7:France is set to ban the sale of any car that uses petrol or diesel fuel by 2040, the media reported. On Thursday, Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot announced the planned
Beijing, May23:China has lifted its 13-year ban on U.S. beef one month after Chinese President Xi Jinpingand his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, met for the first time at the latter’s
Washington,May17: US Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is
Mathura, May 3 : In a bizarre ‘ tuglaqi’ order, Panchayat of Madora village here in the district of Mathura has decided to impose a ban on girls using mobile
San Salvador,April28: El Salvador has became the first country in the world to ban the mining of metals in what campaigners called a landmark move for environmental protection. The law
California, Feb14:Google’s war against piracy is going to be more fierce now. Reportedly, the company is soon going to ban all the torrent sites. According to the new report by
Chennai, Jan 27:Tamil Nadu Trader Organisations imposed a ban on the sale of soft drinks and mineral water made by multi-national companies such as Coca Cola and Pepsi from March
Washington,Jan 19:On Wednesday, American Airlines has declared a few plans for its basic economy class, said Robert Isom who is the president of the world’s largest airlines company. He added
Chennai, Jan 18: Tamil film stars Suriya Sivakumar and Vijay today came out in support of ongoing protests for lifting the ban on Jallikattu and lashed out at the animal
Chennai, Jan 13: In a brazen defiance of the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu politicians have come out in support of Jallikattu, encouraging people to join the traditional bull taming sport.
New Delhi , Jan13. : The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea filed seeking a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated ‘manja’ and other
NEW DELHI,Dec1: The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Centre’s decision to ban 344 fixed dose combination (FDC) medicines, including well known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks
San Francisco,Nov15: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it is working on a policy change to prevent websites that misrepresent content from using its AdSense advertising network, a move aimed
NewDelhi,Oct24:Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the neighbouring country China makes money from India and they help Pakistan.In order to discourage this he has called a ban on sale
Madurai,OCt24:BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that the State Unit of the party has been making all possible efforts to ensure that the existing ban on Tamil traditional sport