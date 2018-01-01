Three jawans missing amid heavy snowfall
Bandipore/Jammu & Kashmir,Dec 12: Three army jawans went missing at Mani Post Bagtoor Gurez sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district due to snow avalanche.
