Kolkata/West Bengal, September 9: The passengers who were travelling in the Royal Bhutan Airlines flight were deboarded on Saturday after smoke was coming out of the plane during take-off from Kolkata
Bangkok,August10:A grandmother in Thailand has proven that learning is a life-long endeavor by earning her first university degree at the tender age of 91. Kimlan Jinakul wanted to attend university as a
Bangkok, May25:It was always tough to get a reservation at Gaggan, an inventive Indian restaurant in Bangkok. Now, after the restaurant’s third straight win in the closely watched Asia’s 50
Bangkok, Feb 16: Soldiers and police surrounded a scandal-hit Buddhist temple on Bangkok’s outskirts today in a bid to arrest the sect’s spiritual leader after Thailand’s junta chief invoked special
Bangkok, Dec 3 : Thai police arrested a Pakistani national suspected of starting a fire in Pakistan in 2012 that killed 259 people and injured around 50 others, daily Bangkok Post
Bangkok, Nov 30: More than 500 delegates are participating in the world conference of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) which began here on Wednesday. Decriminalisation of
Bangkok,Oct11:Security has been stepped up in the Thai capital and nearby provinces following an intelligence report of possible bomb attacks by the end of this month, senior police officials said.There was
The Thai capital of Bangkok has beaten London to be crowned the world’s most popular travel destination this year, according to an annual ranking by global payments and technology company
NEW DELHI,Sept8: Gangster Chhota Rajan has claimed before a special court that he was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar by Indian agencies, as Dawood Ibrahim’s
BANGKOK August 24: A large car bomb blew up outside a hotel in Thailand’s insurgency-plagued southern region, killing one and wounding more than 30 people, some of them critically, police
Chennai, Aug 6: The makers Tamil romantic-drama “Rekka”, starring of Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon, are in Bangkok to shoot two songs. The songs will be filmed over the course of
Bangkok, Thailand July 1 German architect Ole Scheeren has been transforming Asian skylines with his signature geometric style for over a decade. From the gravity-defying CCTV tower in Beijing to