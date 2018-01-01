#Banglore
Bengaluru limping back to normality

Bengaluru, April 20:  The city which witnessed violent protests by garment factory workers in many areas on Tuesday, is slowly limping back to normality. On Wednesday, the Rapid Action Force and

IPL brings carnival to Bengaluru stadium

Bengaluru, April 18: With the second tie of hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held on a Sunday night against Delhi Daredevils (DD), the exciting IPL-T20 tournament turned the Chinnaswamy stadium