#bankaccounts
PAN submission date extended to June 30. Photo: Twitter.
PAN submission date extended to June 30

New Delhi, April, 8: The time for submitting PAN numbers for maintaining bank accounts has been extended until June 30. According to a notification after demonitisation, it was announced that

NIA asks banks to freeze Zakir Naik’s accounts

New Delhi, Nov 23: The National Investigation Agency has written to banks to freeze controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation’s accounts. The NIA has also