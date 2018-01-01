bankaccounts

New Delhi, April, 8: The time for submitting PAN numbers for maintaining bank accounts has been extended until June 30. According to a notification after demonitisation, it was announced that
PAN submission date extended to June 30
Income Tax department to launch 2nd phase of bank a/cs scrutiny next month
New Delhi, Feb 20: The Income Tax department is likely to launch the second phase of ‘Operation Clean Money’ next month to close in on unaccounted money making its way into
NIA asks banks to freeze Zakir Naik’s accounts
New Delhi, Nov 23: The National Investigation Agency has written to banks to freeze controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation’s accounts. The NIA has also
Rs 13,000 crore black money unearthed from overseas bank accounts
New Delhi June 27: The government’s crackdown on those stashing undeclared income in overseas bank accounts has started yielding results with the Income Tax authorities having unearthed more than Rs