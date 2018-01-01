BankQueues

Woman gives birth to a baby girl in Bank ATM queue
Kanpur (UP), Dec 4 : A 30 year old woman gave birth to a baby girl while standing in a queue outside a bank ATM kiosk in Uttap Pradesh Kanpur’s
Lucknow, Nov 23: A day after suspending two police officers, including a superintendent of police, for lathi-charging people outside a Fatehpur bank, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav instructed top
Mumbai, Nov 19: After ten days of demonetisation of high value notes, many banks have now started witnessing shorter queues following some restrictions on exchange of defunct bills, but people
New Delhi, Nov 17: Speaking to reporters after the Parliament session on Thursday, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said that the situation at the banks is getting back