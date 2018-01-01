New Delhi, Dec 29 : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said no income tax exemption would be provided to profit-making cooperative banks, adding that they should be treated
New Delhi, September 26: Ahead of the festive weekend coming, the banks would remain closed for four days starting from September 29 to October 2. As the festive season would
New Delhi/August 21: The United Forum of Banks Union (UFBU) has announced to go on strike against the government’s proposed consolidation moves, besides raising a host of other demands. Bank
Mumbai,June24: The Reserve Bank today the extended the scope of Banking Ombudsman Scheme under which banks could be penalised for mis-selling third-party products like insurance and mutual funds via mobile
New Delhi, May6: In a major restructuring in the PSU banking space, the government today appointed heads of various public sector banks besides carrying out rejigs at PNB and Bank
Edappal, May3:The banks of the Bharathapuzha at Perumparamba, near Edappal, are set to reverberate with the sounds of the largest traditional percussion ensemble in Kerala, on May 7.At the six-day
New Delhi, April07:The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to decide against circulating proposed new Rs 200 banknotes through ATMs to avoid another chaotic recalibration process similar to the
New Delhi, March 25: The Reserve Bank of India has instructed all nationalised as well as private banks to function on all days till April 1. The RBI in the
New Delhi, January 2: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked banks to prioritize their lending towards the poor and middle class, the country’s top PSU lenders such as
HYDERABAD,Dec29: A city-based businessman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating and generating ‘fake and fictitious’ advance payment receipts to deposit “black money” to the tune of Rs. 98 crore
New Delhi, Dec 14: Banks and ATMs on Wednesday continued to be crowded with long queues visible outside even after 35 days of the ban on high denomination notes. The queues
New Delhi, December 2: There were no queues outside many ATMs in Delhi and adjoining satellite towns as the cash disbursing machines were running dry or not functional on Friday.
New Delhi, Nov 23: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said some public-sector banks had agreed to waive off service charges on the use of debit cards till December
New Delhi, November 19: Crowds outside banks and ATMs declined marginally on Saturday as only senior citizens were allowed to exchange old notes. Other people were seen waiting in long
New Delhi, Nov 18: A bank manager at Rohtak’s Cooperative Bank died of a heart attack after reportedly staying round the clock in the bank for three consecutive days to
New Delhi,Nov17: At a time when people are waiting outside banks, ATMs, post offices to exchange notes of Rs 500/1000 in long queues post the government’s demonetisation move, there are
Lucknow, Nov 16: The restive serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs for cash transactions are now becoming a cause of concern for the administration in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, with
New Delhi, November 15: As it was noticed that unscrupulous elements are trying to convert black money, Government has asked Banks to use indelible ink while exchanging notes to stop
New Delhi, Nov 15: Banks across the country will reopen after a day’s off today, and people started to form queues outside their gates since early morning to get their
Chennai, Nov 14 : When a nationalised bank’s manager read an official circular on November 7 regarding beefing up the closed-circuit television network or even hiring a videographer to capture