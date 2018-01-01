Bankstrike

Strike brings banking operations to a halt
Chennai, Feb 28: 10 Lakh bankers staged a strike against the government’s “anti-people banking reforms” Caused Banking operations across the country came to a halt on Tuesday. United Forum of
Chennai, August 18: Around five lakh bank employees and officers in banks will join the All India General Strike on September 2, 2016 to protest against the Central Government’s anti-people