banonFirecrackers

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on firecrackers across country
New Delhi, December 1: The Supreme Court today decided to hear a plea seeking a ban on the use and manufacture of firecrackers across the country. The Apex Court issued a
New Delhi, December 1: The Supreme Court today decided to hear a plea seeking a ban on the use and manufacture of firecrackers across the country. The Apex Court issued a
New Delhi, September 12: Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came out with a series of directions regulating the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital