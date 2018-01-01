Actress Amy Schumer in talks for upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie
Los Angeles, Dec 3: Actress Amy Schumer is in early talks to star in upcoming live-action “Barbie” film. The original idea and screenplay has been made by Hilary Winston, although
Los Angeles, Dec 3: Actress Amy Schumer is in early talks to star in upcoming live-action “Barbie” film. The original idea and screenplay has been made by Hilary Winston, although
Lagos,Nov22: A cross-dressing social media star dubbed “Africa’s male Barbie” has shot to fame in Nigeria, sparking a charged debate in a conservative country where alternative lifestyles remain frowned upon.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump may be keeping the world guessing over their running mates, but Barbie has grabbed the spotlight with revealing its first ever all-female ticket for the