BarboraStrycova

Sydney, Jan 13 : Top seeds Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova lost to Hungary’s Timea Babos and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova go down in final of Apia International
Wuhan Open Tennis : Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova falter at final hurdle
Wuhan, Oct 01: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova from Czech Republic faltered in the Wuhan Open women’s doubles final, losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and
Wuhan Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova storm into semi-finals
Wuhan, Sep 30: Continuing with their red hot form Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova moved to the semi-finals of the WTA Wuhan Open after a straight sets win over Timea
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova enter Pan Pacific Open Tennis final
Tokyo, Sep 23 : Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova entered the women’s doubles final of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over Gabriela Dabrowski Maria
Sania Mirza finds her winning streak with Czech Barbora Strycova; pair kick off US Open with a thumping win in women’s doubles
ew York, September 1: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova kicked off their US Open women’s doubles campaign with a thumping win in the opening