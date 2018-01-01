London, Aug.2: Barcelona star striker Neymar looks all set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the Spanish giants gave him permission to miss the club’s recent training
Star striker Neymar set to seal record PSG move from Barca
After his honeymoon Lionel Messi to sign new Barca deal
Barcelona [Spain], July 4: Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi, who recently got married with long-time partner Antonella Roccuzzo, will sign a new contract with Barcelona when he returns from his
Champions League: Turan’s hat-trick helps Barca to end group stage with thumping win
Barcelona [Spain], Dec.7 : Arda Turan fired a hat-trick as Barcelona cruised to a crushing 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their Champions League clash at Camp Nou here on
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to end his career at Barca
Madrid, Nov 26: Despite Manchester City officials trying their best to sign Lionel Messi in recent years, manager Pep Guardiola has in contrast expressed his deep desire to see Argentine