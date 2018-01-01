Bareilly/Uttar Pradesh, August 12: In another shocking incident, two teenage sisters were burnt alive by some anonymous persons on the wee hours on Saturday. The incident occurred when the two
Bareilly/Uttar Pradesh, June 5: Death toll rose to 22 on Monday morning in a truck-bus collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. A truck collided with a roadways bus on Bada
Bareilly (UP), Jan. 10 : At least six people were killed and more than 30 suffered serious injuries after a bus rammed into a stationary bus on NH24. The accident
Bareilly,Jan 3: A 14-year-old girl killed her father on Monday after he tried to rape her in their residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The girl was alone with her father,
Lucknow,Nov10:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s masterstroke to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes is working in the right direction. According to a report, a day after prohibition, burnt remnants of
Bareilly, September 2: HIV positive woman gave birth to a still born in Bareilly after the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun allegedly denied her admission. The woman was rushed
Lucknow, Aug. 29: A Muslim woman can give talaq to her husband if she has secured this right by way of a prenuptial agreement, Islamic seminary Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat of Bareilly
A woman was caught on CCTV camera beating her infant son in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The husband of the woman, suspecting that his son gets physically assaulted, set up the CCTV
Lucknow August 19Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly has passed a fatwa against LeT Chief Hafiz Sayeed today declaring him anti-Islamic and man of terrorist ideology. The fatwa asked every Muslim no
New Delhi, August 9: The Delhi government’s decision to ban Chinese manja has come as welcome news for many in what was once known as the “manja city”. Bareilly has
BAREILLY August 3: A 19-year-old woman teacher was gang-raped at gunpoint on Tuesday by three masked men less than 500 metres from the arterial Delhi-Lucknow NH24 near Parsa Kheda locality
Bareilly, July 24: A man in Uttar Pradesh was having illicit relationship simultaneously with 140 women, which includes a lady police officer, it has emerged. This shocking disclosure was made