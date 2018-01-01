Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashes in Rajasthan
Barmer (Rajasthan), Mar 15: A Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Wednesday while on a routine training flying. Two pilots ejected from the aircraft safely.
Barmer (Rajasthan), Mar 15: A Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Wednesday while on a routine training flying. Two pilots ejected from the aircraft safely.
Jaipur,Sept10:A MiG-21 trainer jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district today. According to sources, two pilots were flying the jet and both of them have