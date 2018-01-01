#Barmer
The IAF fighter plane crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan.
Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Barmer (Rajasthan), Mar 15: A Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Wednesday while on a routine training flying. Two pilots ejected from the aircraft safely.