BEIJING,August3: China formally opened its first overseas military base on Tuesday with a flag raising ceremony in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, the same day as the People’s Liberation
China formally opens its first overseas military operating base in Africa
China sends troops to set up overseas base in Djibouti
Beijing,July12:the Communist country sent ships carrying its military personnel to its first overseas base in Djibouti, Africa in a bid to rapidly expand its military reach. China had already begun
Old Nazi military base discovered in the Arctic
Arctic,Oct24:A secret Nazi military base in the Arctic has been discovered by Russian scientists. The site – located on the island ofAlexandra Land 1,000km from the North Pole 0150 was
Indian army base attacked by militants in Baramulla
Srinagar,Oct3:At least six militants attacked an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard and wounding another, two weeks after a similar attack killed 19