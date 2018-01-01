Australian trekker dies on descent from Everest Base Camp in Nepal
Canberra, March 6 : An Australian man died while trekking back from the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal, authorities said on Monday. The man, a resident of Melbourne, became
Canberra, March 6 : An Australian man died while trekking back from the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal, authorities said on Monday. The man, a resident of Melbourne, became
Nepal,Dec14:A caravan of roving chefs and their 15 guests is currently making its way up the Himalayas toward the base camp at Mount Everest, where, 17,500 feet above sea level
Jammu, July 21: A fresh batch of 1,282 pilgrims on Thursday left for twin base camps of Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas amidst tight security. A total of 1,212