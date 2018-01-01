Raipur (Chhattisgarh) , Mar. 11 : Bastar-based journalist Santosh Yadav who was arrested for his alleged links with the Maoist in 2015, was released from jail after 17 months on
New Delhi, Feb 02: Bastar top cop DIG Sunder Raj Kalluri who threatened activists sent on medical leave. Kalluri had skipped a NHRC hearing saying he was on sick leave.
New Delhi, Jan 25: In further evidence of the targeting of activists associated with the insurgency-prone region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, activists, lawyers and human rights defenders claim to have
Bilaspur,Nov14: Villagers of Nama in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region have disputed police claim that Delhi University (DU) professor Nandini Sundar had visited the region as part of a Maoist delegation and
Chattisgarh,Oct4:Bent backs glisten in the noonday sun, with nothing but a sari wrapped around their waist and over their breasts to shield them from its blazing heat. The women are
Bastar (Chhattisgarh), June 17 (ANI): “Success is not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle