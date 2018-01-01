Switch off location services. (I switch it on if I need to use Maps, else my default is off.) Disable push/ fetch email. Switch off Parallax, background app refresh, Spotlight
Washington,July10: Scientists, including those of Indian origin, have invented the first battery-less cell phone that consumes almost zero power and runs by harvesting energy from ambient radio signals or light.
New Delhi, May 31: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched a new Eluga I3 Megasmartphone that comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 11,490, the device features 5.5-inch HD IPS
New Delhi, Dec 23: Instead of ordering batteries by the pack, we might get them by the ream in the future – much the way we stack paper today. Researchers
Beijing, Nov 21: Apple China will offer free battery replacements for faulty iPhone 6s that shut down unexpectedly. Consumers across China have filed complaints on China’s microblog service Weibo, claiming
London, October 27: Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a prototype of a next-generation lithium-sulphur battery which takes its inspiration in part from the cells lining the human intestine.
New Delhi, Sep 9: As battery explosion fears led to a global recall of Samsung’s premium Galaxy Note 7, the south Korean giant has for the first time revealed what caused
Toronto, August 4: Paving the way for cheaper consumer electronics that are easier on the environment, researchers have created a battery that uses a compound from vitamin B2 as the cathode