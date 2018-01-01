Bawana Fire: Anticipatory bail plea of co-accused rejected
New Delhi, Jan 25: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Lalit Goyal, a co-accused in the massive fire that ravaged a factory in Delhi’s Bawana
New Delhi, Jan 25: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Lalit Goyal, a co-accused in the massive fire that ravaged a factory in Delhi’s Bawana
New Delhi, Jan. 20: At least nine people died in a major fire that broke out at a plastic godown Bawana Industrial area at here on Saturday. The incident took