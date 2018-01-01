#BCCI
Doping ban; Yusuf Pathan thanks BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 9: Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who has been suspended for five months after failing a dope test, has thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India

BCCI mulling pay hike for Indian women cricketers

Mumbai, Aug.4: After a tremendous performance by the Indian women’s cricket team in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling

Ravi Shastri made Indian coach by BCCI

New Delhi,July11: Ravi Shastri has been appointed the next coach of the Indian team and will be at the helm of affairs till the 2019 World Cup. The decision was

SJM Wants To Prevent BCCI-OPPO Sponsorship Deal

Swadeshi Jagran Manch wants govt. to prevent Oppo from sponsoring Indian cricket team New Delhi: After attacking Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Oppo Mobiles Is The New Team India Sponsor

New Delhi, March 07: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Mobile manufacturing brand OPPO as the new sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The BCCI has

